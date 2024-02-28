Lions fall short at Upper State

By Eric Sprott

Courtesy The Journal

esprott@upstatetoday.com

FLORENCE — After failing to advance beyond the regular season last year, the Daniel High School girls’ basketball team found itself ahead of schedule in advancing all the way to the Class 3A Upper State championship game this season.

And though the Lions’ impressive run came to an unfortunate end on Tuesday, their future is looking plenty bright — something head coach Cosandar Griffin made sure to remind them of in the locker room following their 47-31 loss to

