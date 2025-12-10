Lions outlast Liberty in overtime

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Four quarters of action wasn’t enough to decide the outcome on Friday night, when Pickens County’s two remaining unbeaten basketball teams (the Daniel and Liberty boys’ basketball teams) took the court at Liberty High School.

The Red Devils had tied the action at 49-49 on a Kendrick Jackson layup with 22 seconds left, and Daniel was unable to make either of last second attempts leading to a

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login