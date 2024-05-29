Lions prepare for title defense

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — Coming off its third state championship in four seasons, the Daniel football team faced plenty of changes during its spring practice sessions.

Having to replace a senior group that went 51-1 over the last four seasons, Daniel head coach Jeff Fruster knows his team has room to grow but voiced his pleasure with their attitudes following the team’s spring game last Friday.

“We’re still a long ways away from where we hope to be going into fall camp,” Fruster said. “Still, I think we have the kind of kids that are

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login