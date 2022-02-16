Lions take down Seneca in OT

Michael Crouchley

Courtesy The Journal

michael@upstatetoday.com

SENECA — Despite leading by four points with just eight seconds left, the Daniel High School girls’ basketball team found itself heading to overtime on the road against Seneca with momentum against it on Friday night.

Deena Hassan hit a free throw for the Bobcats to cut Daniel’s lead to three with eight seconds left in regulation, and the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login