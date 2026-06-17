Littlejohn Center set to host Juneteenth event

CLEMSON. — Community members are invited to celebrate freedom, culture and unity at the Juneteenth Freedom Day Block Party on Thursday, June 19, at the Littlejohn Community Center in Clemson.

The event will take place from 5-9 p.m. at 644 Old Greenville Highway in Clemson and will feature live entertainment by The Gray Heat Band, along with opportunities for fellowship and community engagement.

Organizers say the celebration is designed to bring together families, friends and

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