Local attorney witnessed Iranian drone attacks while stuck in Dubai
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — A local attorney experienced Iranian missile strikes first-hand during a visit to the Middle East.
Scott Dover’s hobby is world travel.
Dover was on his way to a safari in Tanzania when he decided to stop for the weekend in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
“To sort of get acclimated to the time zone and see a part of the world that I’ve always
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