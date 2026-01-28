Local councils take part in state leadership training

COLUMBIA — City council members from the City of Liberty and the City of Pickens spent last week in Columbia for Hometown Legislative Action Day and Municipal Elected Officials Training.

During the visit, S.C. House Rep. Davey Hiott guided attendees through the State House, including a stop to meet Gov. Henry McMaster. Hiott also showed the groups his seat in the House Chamber and welcomed them into his office to discuss ongoing

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login