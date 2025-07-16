Local man faces CSAM-related felony charges

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A Pickens man faces multiple charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson said Monday.

Dallon Christoper Barnwell, 22, of Pickens, was arrested on July 3, Wilson said in a news release.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest, he said.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login