Local man facing charges in ACSO online chat sting

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — A Liberty man was among those charged after an undercover online chat operation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kris Johnson, 39, is charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt, according to an ACSO release issued Thursday.

Anderson County detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force “led

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login