LIBERTY — A local Marine was honored last week in Quantico, Va., for his service to his country.

Allen J. Taylor Jr. (AJ) Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group was awarded the Selected Marine Corps Reserve Ammunition Technician of the Year.

Sgt. Taylor was nominated by Combat Logistics Battalion 451 for services set forth in the following

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login