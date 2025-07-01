Local municipalities plan Fourth of July events

COUNTY — With the nation getting ready to observe its 249th Independence Day, people from around Pickens County will have plenty of places to celebrate over the next few days.

EASLEY

The city of Easley will host the Historic Easley 4th of July Festival for two days of excitement and fun on July 3-4.

The celebration kicks off Thursday, July 3, and continues through Friday, July 4, at Old Market Square. Admission is free, and the event will feature carnival rides, local vendors, food trucks and a fireworks finale.

The July 3 lineup includes performances by Luke Deuce at 4 p.m., Eaglewing at 5:30 p.m., and Jake Crutchfield at 7:30 p.m. Music will run until 9 p.m.

The festivities on July 4 begin at 4 p.m. with Commodore Fox, followed by a joint performance from Joe Lasher and Kaitlyn Baker at 5:30 p.m. Country artist Tyler Farr will headline the evening at 7:30 p.m., with a fireworks display to follow his set.

Th event will also have offerings from food trucks serving various options to satisfy every craving, and visitors are encouraged to check out downtown businesses as they enjoy all the festival has to offer.

LIBERTY

Elsewhere, The City of Liberty is set to host its annual “Love My Liberty” Independence Day celebration on July 4 with an evening of family-friendly festivities, live music, and a fireworks show — all free to the public.

The event will take place at the Liberty Rec stadium, where gates will open to community members for a night of patriotic fun. Admission is free, and complimentary bottled water will be provided courtesy of Liberty Mortuary.

Highlights of the celebration include a kids’ area featuring bounce houses, water slides, inflatable games, a dunk tank and a train ride sponsored by Potters Clay Fellowship. Free games for all ages will be available throughout the venue, including cornhole, bucket golf and Jazzminton.

Live music will be performed by local group Songband, followed by a fireworks show to cap off the evening.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets and money for food and beverage trucks that will be on site.



PICKENS

The City of Pickens will continue the Independence Day the following day with a free, family-friendly event on Saturday, July 5, at the Pickens Amphitheater, featuring live music, food vendors, children’s activities and a fireworks display.

The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. at 114 W. Main St., and is open to the public. Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy an evening of community entertainment.

The live music lineup includes performances by Whiskey Mountain Band, SongBand and Split Shot. Food vendors will offer a variety of savory and sweet options throughout the event.

Children can enjoy the free Kids Zone, which will feature games, inflatables and other activities from 4 to 9 p.m.

The evening will conclude with a fireworks show, launched from Bruce Field and visible from the amphitheater and throughout downtown Pickens.

SIX MILE

That same night, the town of Six Mile will host its Independence Day celebration from 6-9:30 p.m. at Ponderosa Park.

The event will feature live music, inflatables, food vendors, face painting, balloon artists and fireworks after dark.

Vendors, inflatables, face painting and balloon artists will be available to attendees starting at 6 p.m., and the fun will continue with a kids’ bike parade at 6:30 p.m.

Potato sack races will be open to those in attendance at 7:30 p.m. and The wiffle ball home run derby will begin at 8 p.m., with prizes being presented to winners in four different age groups.

Extra parking for the event will be available at Ridgeland Drive Baptist Church and a free, hayride shuttle is available to and from Ponderosa Park.