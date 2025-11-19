Local smoke shops under investigation
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — Agencies inside and outside Pickens County joined forces recently to investigate smoke shops in the area.
According to a release issued by the Easley Police Department on Nov. 12, search warrants were executed that day on multiple smoke shops within the city of Easley as a part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.
The search warrants’ executions were assisted by the South Carolina
