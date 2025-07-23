Local woman sentenced on drug charges

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY – A Pickens County woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to several drug charges.

Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Cindy Crick said in a release issued July 22 that Stephanie Jean Pina pled guilty on July 21 to one count of trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of fentanyl.

Evidence presented by Assistant Solicitor Jake

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login