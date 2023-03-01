Local wrestlers win state titles

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

ANDERSON — Over the weekend, athletes from all over the state of South Carolina descended on Anderson for the South Carolina High School League individual wrestling state championships.

More than a dozen Pickens County athletes represented their respective schools at the tournament, and three of those grapplers earned the title of state champion

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login