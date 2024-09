By Evan Smoak

Courtesy The Journal

evan@upstatetoday.com

SIX MILE — A local World War II veteran was honored with France’s highest decoration at a ceremony held Wednesday at the Semper Fi Barn in Six Mile.

U.S. Army Cpl. Ralph Conte was awarded a medal and the title of a Knight of the Legion of Honor. The honor dates back to

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login