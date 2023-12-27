Locals honor fallen veterans on Wreaths Across America Day

By Ann Warmuth

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Central, Clemson and Easley celebrated National Wreaths Across America Day at eight different cemeteries Dec. 16, with more than 300 volunteers laying more than 1,200 veteran wreaths made by the Worcester Wreath Company of Columbia Falls, Maine.

The Fort Prince George chapter Daughters of the American Revolution moderated seven ceremonies that included presentations of ceremonial remembrance wreaths for the seven military branches of service and one for POW-MIA.

The wreaths are presented by a veteran or civilian honoring a veteran for their service to our country. Each presenter is given a special Central, Clemson and Easley Wreaths Across America challenge coin. The national anthem is sung, and

