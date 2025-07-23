Locals indicted in tax credit fraud

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

STATE — Pickens County residents are among those indicted by grand juries in six counties regarding a pattern of fraud involving milk and ammonia tax credits, the South Carolina Department of Revenue announced last week.

After uncovering the fraud, the SCDOR presented evidence to grand juries over a two-month span, leading to the indictments against 31 people, the July 16 release said.

County grand juries handed down the indictments from June 5 to July 10, the release said.

The defendants claimed the refundable tax credits to which they were not entitled on

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login