Lollis ready to get to work after election victory

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — Fresh off his victory over Phillip Bowers in last week’s Pickens County Council District 2 Republican primary, political newcomer Chris Lollis said he is grateful and looking forward to working toward bringing his campaign goals to fruition in January.

“I would like to thank everyone who heard our message and voted over the

NOVEMBER RACE

The District 1 county council race where Democrat Claiborne Linvill will face Republican Brad White for the right to represent the Clemson area in January won’t happen until November, as both candidates were unopposed in their respective party primaries last week. The winner will succeed Ensley Feemster, who decided against running for a third term.