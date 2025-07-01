Monument to Andrew Pickens to highlight Legacy Square

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Those passing by Legacy Square in Pickens are sure to have noticed work being done where the fountain used to be.

A monument to General Andrew Pickens is being built there, a project that Pickens Historical Society President Wayne Kelley calls “long overdue.”

“There is no proper monument here to General Andrew Pickens, the namesake of our

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login