Long-time reunion

Nearly 43 years after getting a basketball scholarship to play at South Carolina State University, Pickens Mayor Isaiah Scipio was reunited with his college coach John Jones during Monday night’s Meet the Mayor and Council event at the Pickens Village Library. Jones, who came to the event from Raleigh, N.C., with his wife Matie, recruited Scipio to play for the Bulldogs after stellar career at Pickens which saw the Pickens Mayor twice earn all-region nods. As a junior in 1980, Scipio was a key member of the 22-2 Blue Flame that advanced to the state quarterfinals. Pictured from left: Matie Jones, Isaiah Scipio, John Jones and Pat Mulkey.