LWV to hold voting program in Clemson

Oconee and Pickens County elections officials will present to the public a program called “Accurate, Secure and Accessible,” by the League of Women Voters, from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Clemson Methodist Church, located at 300 Frontage Road in Clemson.

Panel members will be Oconee County Voter Registration and Elections director Kristie L. Burr and board chair Jim Murray, as well as Pickens County Voter Registration and Elections director Amy Sams and board chair James Little.