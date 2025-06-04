Main Street overhaul

SCDOT set to give downtown Six Mile new look after July paving

By Rocky Nimmons

Publisher

rnimmons@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — Main Street Six Mile will soon have a new look, as South Carolina Department of Transportation officials offered three different versions of how the wide street could be laid out during a special meeting held at Six Mile Town Hall on May 22.

Brandon E. Wilson, P.E., the District 3 engineering administrator from SCDOT’s Greenville office, presented conceptual drawings to the public during the informational meeting. Drawings of proposed layout repaving ideas for the street were on display, and local residents had the opportunity to provide suggestions for how the road could look in the future.

Six Mile Main Street is set to be repaved in late June and finished in July. Once

