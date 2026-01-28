Man accused of exploiting minors

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley man faces charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Shawn Phillip Elliott, 39, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, Wilson said in a release issued Jan. 22.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Easley Police Department made the arrest

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login