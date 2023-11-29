Man accused of exploiting minors

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — A Central man faces multiple charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Christopher Jon Carman, 50, was arrested on Nov. 11, Wilson said in a release issued Nov. 20.

Wilson said investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited

Children (NCMEC), which led them to Carman.

Investigators allege Carmen possessed files of child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, he said.

CSAM is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in “these heinous and abusive crimes,” Wilson said.

The term “pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant, so CSAM is replacing the term “child pornography” globally for this reason, he said.

Carman is charged with seven counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count, Wilson said.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest, he said.

Wilson said investigators from his office, which is also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Wilson’s office will prosecute the case, he said.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law, Wilson said.