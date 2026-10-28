Man arrested in child assault investigation

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley man has been charged following a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office investigation into allegations of a sexual assault against a child.

On Sept. 17, detectives with the PCSO Special Victims Unit (SVU) received a report “alleging a sexual assault incident involving a juvenile victim,” Chief Deputy Brett Barwick said in a Monday news release.

The alleged incident location is within Pickens County, Barwick said.

SVU detectives, assisted by the Pickens County Forensic

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