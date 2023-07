By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

EASLEY — A Clinton man has been charged in the 2021 shooting death of an Easley resident.

Jay’Kwon Tajeek Walker, 24, faces murder and other charges in connection with the killing of 32-year-old Heyward “Trey” Price III.

Deputies responded to 207 Shade Tree Circle in Easley on the morning of May 10, 2021,

