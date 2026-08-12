Man charged after Easley police chase
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — A man faces multiple charges after a pursuit that began with Easley police officers and was joined by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
An Aug. 5 sheriff’s office news release said officers with the Easley Police Department identified a stolen vehicle in their jurisdiction on July 28 and began a pursuit.
The suspect attempted to strike Easley police officers during
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