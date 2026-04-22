Man charged after police standoff
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
LIBERTY — A man is charged with attempted murder after the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says he fired dozens of shots during a lengthy standoff with deputies.
According to a release from Chief Deputy Brett Barwick issued Saturday, the PCSO 911 communication center received a call for service at 7:06 p.m. Friday about a person shooting a gun in the area of McClanahan Road in
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