Man charged in attempted robbery at Dollar General

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The suspect in the attempted robbery of a Dollar General store earlier this month has been found and arrested.

Evyn J. Patton is charged with attempted strong armed robbery, according to a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Friday.

On April 5, a man entered the Dollar General on Table Rock Road in Pickens County and went to the counter

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