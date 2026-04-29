Man charged in attempted robbery at Dollar General
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — The suspect in the attempted robbery of a Dollar General store earlier this month has been found and arrested.
Evyn J. Patton is charged with attempted strong armed robbery, according to a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Friday.
On April 5, a man entered the Dollar General on Table Rock Road in Pickens County and went to the counter
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