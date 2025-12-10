Man charged in Easley killing

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley man is charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death over the weekend.

Brandon Wayne Hopkins, 35, also faces a charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the stabbing death of 41-year-old Crystal Lynn Pace of Easley.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brett Barwick said in a release issued Saturday, Dec. 6, that the PCSO Communications Center received a call at 8:19 a.m. that morning about a possible stabbing in

