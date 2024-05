By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in the yard of an Easley home last week.

According to a release from the Easley Police Department, officers were notified at 5:30 a.m. May 14 about a person lying in the front yard at

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login