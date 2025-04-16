Man charged with exploiting minor

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — An Easley man faces multiple charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Dacus Ethen King, 35, of Easley, was arrested on April 8 after a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led investigators to him, Wilson said in a release issued the following day.

Wilson said investigators allege King distributed and possessed

