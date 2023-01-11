Man charged with exploiting minors

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A Pickens man was arrested last month on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Lewis Matthew Hardenbrook, 34, was arrested on Dec. 21, Wilson said in a release last week.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that led them to Hardenbrook, Wilson said.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest, he said.

The crimes were allegedly occurring at a home in Pickens, according to a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office release.

Investigators allege Hardenbrook engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced multiple files of child

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login