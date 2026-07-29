Man charged with meth distribution

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A local man faces multiple methamphetamine-related charges following a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

A news release issued Saturday said agents with the sheriff’s office’s Special Operations Unit conducted an undercover investigation in the Pickens area.

That investigation led to multiple arrest warrants for trafficking methamphetamine being issued for Michael

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