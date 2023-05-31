Man charged with murder in Easley shooting

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

EASLEY — A 20-year-old man is charged with murder after a shooting in Easley on Thursday night.

According to a release from Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chuck James, the agency received a report at 9:38 p.m. Thursday that someone had been shot in the 300 block of Jericho Ridge Trail.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 55-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso,

