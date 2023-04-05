Man charged with murder in woman’s beating death

Victim found unresponsive near church fellowship hall

EASLEY — A 25-year-old man is charged with murder after the death of a woman found unresponsive behind a church building in Easley on Saturday morning.

Pickens County Chief Deputy Coroner Andrew Wilson identified the victim as 21-yearold Kaitlyn Mack, of Hedge Street in Central.

Zachary Earl Roach, 25, of Pickens, is charged with murder.

According to a release from Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chuck James, the

