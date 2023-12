By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY – The Pickens County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate the death of a Greenville man involved in a minor motor vehicle accident Monday.

Pickens County Chief Deputy Coroner Andrew Wilson identified the victim as Joseph Hatley, 57, of Vantage Way,

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login