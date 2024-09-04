Man dies after hitting deer on motorcycle

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — An Easley man died Saturday, several weeks after he was injured when he hit a deer with his motorcycle.

Pickens County Chief deputy coroner Andrew Wilson identified the victim as 29-year-old Jesse Luke Posey.

The collision happened at 1:36 a.m. Aug. 6 on U.S. Highway 178 near Mauldin Lake Road, 1 mile south of Pickens, South Carolina Highway

