PIEDMONT — A Clemson man traveling home from a bachelor party for a friend died early Sunday morning after the truck he was driving crashed into a tree.

Anderson County deputy coroner Josh Shore identified the man as 23-year-old Deandre Nathaniel Mansell.

The wreck happened just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis. Hovis

