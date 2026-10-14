Man dies in Easley wreck

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A Pickens County man was convicted last week on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 13th Circuit Solicitor Cindy Crick announced Monday.

A Pickens County jury convicted Dane Jordan Harris, 35, on Oct. 7, Crick said in a release.

Assistant solicitors Morgan Cancel and Jake Lampke presented evidence at the trial establishing Harris sexually abused a 13-

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