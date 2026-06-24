Man dies two weeks after Clemson wreck

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — A Liberty man died on June 18, nearly two weeks after being involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Clemson.

Pickens County Coroner Andrew Wilson identified the victim as 59-year-old Harrison Ray.

Wilson said he was called to Greenville Memorial Hospital on Thursday, June 18, after Ray’s death.

The wreck occurred at 2:45 p.m. Friday, June 6, on S.C. Highway 93 near Cambridge Drive in Clemson, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master

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