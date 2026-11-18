By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A man was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a 2024 home invasion in Easley.

Shane Brady Bolding, 30, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9 to attempted murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, 13th Circuit Solicitor Cindy Crick said in a Nov. 10 release.

Assistant solicitor Jake Lampke presented evidence during the plea hearing establishing that on June 11, 2024, Bolding broke

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