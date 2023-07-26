Man heading to federal prison for abuse material

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

GREENVILLE — A Pickens man was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material.

Matthew Leon Arotin, 63, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of South Carolina.

Arotin was also ordered to pay $68,000 in restitution to the victims whose images he

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login