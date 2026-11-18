By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A man involved in a four-hour standoff with police earlier this year has been sentenced on several charges.

Vernon Robert George, 44, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9 to a second offense of trafficking between 28 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, 13th Circuit Solicitor Cindy Crick announced in a Nov. 10 release.

At the plea hearing, assistant solicitor Jake Lampke

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