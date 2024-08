By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A 21-year-old man died after a shooting in Easley on Saturday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at 123 Donna Lane in Easley, according to Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chad Brooks.

When deputies arrived at the address, they saw a woman in the yard trying to

