Man rams barrier at nuclear station

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — An Arkansas man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after incidents at the Oconee Nuclear Station last week led to a manhunt and his arrest in Pickens County.

Doyle Wayne Whisenhunt, 66, of Lockesburg, Ark., was being held on a combined $320,500 surety bond at the Oconee County Detention Center at press time Tuesday after

