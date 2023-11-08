Man rams barrier at nuclear station
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
CENTRAL — An Arkansas man faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after incidents at the Oconee Nuclear Station last week led to a manhunt and his arrest in Pickens County.
Doyle Wayne Whisenhunt, 66, of Lockesburg, Ark., was being held on a combined $320,500 surety bond at the Oconee County Detention Center at press time Tuesday after
