Man sentenced for meth trafficking

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — A Liberty man died following a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning.

Pickens County Coroner Andrew Wilson identified the victim as 24-year-old Logan Anders.

The collision occurred at 3:55 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 178 at the intersection of North Freeman Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Joseph Rowell.

A 2016 Ford pickup truck was traveling east on U.S. 178

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