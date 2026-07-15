Man sentenced to 20 years for meth trafficking

PICKENS — A Pickens County man was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.

In a Tuesday news release, 13th Circuit Solicitor Cindy Crick said Ted Gregory Davis, 63, pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of trafficking between 28 and 100 grams of meth.

During the plea hearing, assistant solicitor John E. Gardner presented evidence establishing Pickens County Sheriff’s

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