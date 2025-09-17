Man’s body found in pond
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and Pickens County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a man’s body was found in an Easley pond Monday afternoon.
PCSO Chief Deputy Brett Barwick said in a release deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to a 911 call to the 400 block of Crest Drive at 1:57 p.m.
“Human remains were found in a pond located around
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login