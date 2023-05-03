Marker dedicated at grave of Revolutionary patriot Miller

By Ann Warmuth

For The Courier

news@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — John Miller was an English printer who believed in a free press, and because he was rather outspoken regarding many political topics in London, he ended up in jail.

Miller was fond of saying “laziness in politics is like laziness in agriculture — it exposes the soil to noxious weeds.”

He immigrated to South Carolina in 1783 and found his American dream — a free press.

Miller’s sixth-great-granddaughter, Sandy Foster, wanted Miller to receive the recognition he

